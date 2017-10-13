VIDEO REPORT: Town hall meeting to update people on North Bay firestorm

SONOMA (KRON) — In the City of Sonoma, elected officials and local and state law enforcement hosted a town hall meeting to update people on the fire.
KRON4’s Danny Freeman was in that meeting Friday night and joins us with residents’ concerns and official answers.
Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE