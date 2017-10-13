VIDEO: Santa Rosa family narrowly escapes Tubbs Fire, loses home

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — The Tubbs Fire claimed 18 lives in Sonoma County, the hardest hit region so far.

On Friday, we heard from a Santa Rosa family who lost their home but made it out alive.

The family is now staying at a Rohnert Park hotel.

They showed KRON4 the scary scene, as the family escaped. But their lives are changed forever.

This family’s quick-thinking landed them one of the last two hotel rooms at this Best Western in Rohnert Park.

You can imagine this being a hot commodity after the fire erupted with not many places left for people to go.

And although it is more private than an evacuation center, they’re having to share one small room between four members of their family.

Unbelievable video of Old Redwood Road in Santa Rosa by Kaiser Hospital shows brave drivers swerving out of the way of massive flames slithering onto the roadway in the wee hours on Sunday morning.

It continued like this onto the 101 freeway.

The McAlvain family made it out alive with their two small children in tow.

PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Firefighters douse hot spots in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Coffey Park homes burn early Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) The remains of an automobile sit in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Firefighters drive through the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., looking for hotspots on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) An American flag still fly’s as as structures burn in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Santa Rosa's Coffey Park Coffey Park, Santa Rosa Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, aerial photo provided by George Rose shows a lush vineyard, left, next to a scorched wasteland near Vintners Inn, just north of Coffey Park, Sonoma County near Santa Rosa, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (George Rose/Georgerose.com via AP) Photo: Lydia Pantazes

“The flames were crossing over to Hopper, and the flames were going over my truck, and I have my 5-month-old in the truck,” Timothy McAlvain said.

And if it weren’t for their baby keeping mom up at 1 a.m., things could have been worse.

“Oh, I most definitely would have been asleep,” McAlvain said. “If she hadn’t woken me up.”

The McAlvain’s are grateful to be safe.

But their house on Carriage Lane in the Wikiup neighborhood is gone, one of 5,700 structures leveled by the relentless flames in the North Bay.

Their old home is a stark difference from the cramped room they’re now sharing.

“I lived where my son could roam free and run and get all the necessities that he needed being in our backyard and running around our house, and now, we’re living with four people in one room with a dog. So, it’s rough,” McAlvain said.

All they had were the clothes on their back and each other until the donations starting pouring in.

“And they do plan to rebuild their home, but in the meantime, they’re going to have to find another temporary one, and they don’t want to leave Sonoma County,” McAlvain said. “They say this is where their heart lies, but unfortunately, after this devastating fire that continues to rage, there aren’t many places to be able to stay at.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

