VIDEO: Santa Rosa family narrowly escapes Tubbs Fire, loses home

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — The Tubbs Fire claimed 18 lives in Sonoma County, the hardest hit region so far.
On Friday, we heard from a Santa Rosa family who lost their home but made it out alive.
The family is now staying at a Rohnert Park hotel.
They showed KRON4 the scary scene, as the family escaped. But their lives are changed forever.
This family’s quick-thinking landed them one of the last two hotel rooms at this Best Western in Rohnert Park.
You can imagine this being a hot commodity after the fire erupted with not many places left for people to go.
And although it is more private than an evacuation center, they’re having to share one small room between four members of their family.
Unbelievable video of Old Redwood Road in Santa Rosa by Kaiser Hospital shows brave drivers swerving out of the way of massive flames slithering onto the roadway in the wee hours on Sunday morning.
It continued like this onto the 101 freeway.
The McAlvain family made it out alive with their two small children in tow.
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires
“The flames were crossing over to Hopper, and the flames were going over my truck, and I have my 5-month-old in the truck,” Timothy McAlvain said.
And if it weren’t for their baby keeping mom up at 1 a.m., things could have been worse.
“Oh, I most definitely would have been asleep,” McAlvain said. “If she hadn’t woken me up.”
The McAlvain’s are grateful to be safe.
But their house on Carriage Lane in the Wikiup neighborhood is gone, one of 5,700 structures leveled by the relentless flames in the North Bay.
Their old home is a stark difference from the cramped room they’re now sharing.
“I lived where my son could roam free and run and get all the necessities that he needed being in our backyard and running around our house, and now, we’re living with four people in one room with a dog. So, it’s rough,” McAlvain said.
All they had were the clothes on their back and each other until the donations starting pouring in.
“And they do plan to rebuild their home, but in the meantime, they’re going to have to find another temporary one, and they don’t want to leave Sonoma County,” McAlvain said. “They say this is where their heart lies, but unfortunately, after this devastating fire that continues to rage, there aren’t many places to be able to stay at.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
