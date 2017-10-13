WATCH: Sonoma County deputy shows body cam video of officers evacuating residents from firestorm

By Published:

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Dramatic body camera video shows a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy evacuating residents from the North Bay firestorm in Santa Rosa.

Deputies released the video during a news conference on Friday night.

Thirty-five people have died in the North Bay firestorm, which started on Sunday.

Watch the above video to see the harrowing footage.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s