WATCH: Sonoma County deputy shows body cam video of officers evacuating residents from firestorm

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Dramatic body camera video shows a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy evacuating residents from the North Bay firestorm in Santa Rosa.
Deputies released the video during a news conference on Friday night.
Thirty-five people have died in the North Bay firestorm, which started on Sunday.
Watch the above video to see the harrowing footage.
Dramatic new video: a Sonoma County deputy’s body cam footage trying to get people out Sunday night on Mark West Springs Rd in Santa Rosa pic.twitter.com/G7cKg8XL2u
— Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) October 14, 2017
