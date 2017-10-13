WATCH: Sonoma County deputy shows body cam video of officers evacuating residents from firestorm

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Dramatic body camera video shows a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy evacuating residents from the North Bay firestorm in Santa Rosa.

Deputies released the video during a news conference on Friday night.

Thirty-five people have died in the North Bay firestorm, which started on Sunday.

Dramatic new video: a Sonoma County deputy’s body cam footage trying to get people out Sunday night on Mark West Springs Rd in Santa Rosa pic.twitter.com/G7cKg8XL2u — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) October 14, 2017

