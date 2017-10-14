Advisory evacuation lifted for Fairfield residents

FAIRFIELD (KRON)–The evacuation advisory for residents who live on the west side of Fairfield has been lifted, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department lifted the evacuation advisory Saturday afternoon.

There are no road closures or restrictions in the city. Officers are asking residents to be mindful of emergency crews still operating in the area, as there is still an active fire up in the hills outside of town.

