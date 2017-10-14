Advisory evacuation lifted for Fairfield residents

By Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD (KRON)–The evacuation advisory for residents who live on the west side of Fairfield has been lifted, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department lifted the evacuation advisory Saturday afternoon.

There are no road closures or restrictions in the city. Officers are asking residents to be mindful of emergency crews still operating in the area, as there is still an active fire up in the hills outside of town.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s