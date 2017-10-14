Cal Fire: Atlas fire now 48 percent contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON)– The Atlas fire that burned nearly 50,000 acres in Napa and Solano counties is now more than 48-percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out near Atlas Peak Road, south of Lake Berryessa Sunday night around 9:52 p.m. and spread rapidly.

The vegetation fire destroyed 252 structured and required over 2,000 personnel to help control the blaze.

