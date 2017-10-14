Coroner’s Office: 2 more found dead in Napa

NAPA (KRON)– The Napa County Coroner’s Office recovered two more bodies from a home Saturday morning.
According to the coroner’s office, the bodies were found around 10:00 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Soda Canyon Road.
The home belonged to 90-year-old Sally Lewis, authorities said. Her caretaker, 50-year-old Teresa Santos, was known to be caring for Sally at the time of the fire.
The coroner’s office hasn’t positively identified the bodies. The victims’ relatives have been notified.
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE