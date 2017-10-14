Coroner’s Office: 2 more found dead in Napa

NAPA (KRON)– The Napa County Coroner’s Office recovered two more bodies from a home Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the bodies were found around 10:00 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Soda Canyon Road.

The home belonged to 90-year-old Sally Lewis, authorities said. Her caretaker, 50-year-old Teresa Santos, was known to be caring for Sally at the time of the fire.

The coroner’s office hasn’t positively identified the bodies. The victims’ relatives have been notified.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES