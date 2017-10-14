Delays on Bay Bridge Saturday morning

(KRON) Caltrans is warning of delays on the Bay Bridge Saturday morning.
Caltrans is doing work to remove portions of the old Bay Bridge.
ADVISORY-I-80 Bay Bridge temporary delays. Saturday October 14 between 8:30-10:30am. #BayBridgeDemo @CaltransHQ @BayBridgeInfo pic.twitter.com/RB5kHBA05Y
— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) October 14, 2017
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE