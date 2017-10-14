High winds expected in North Bay, East Bay hills Saturday night

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The National Weather Service is predicting strong winds for parts of the Bay Area Saturday night.

Stronger wind gusts will occur in the North Bay and East Bay hills, but won’t pack as much force as Friday night/Saturday morning.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s