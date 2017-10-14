High winds expected in North Bay, East Bay hills Saturday night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The National Weather Service is predicting strong winds for parts of the Bay Area Saturday night.
Stronger wind gusts will occur in the North Bay and East Bay hills, but won’t pack as much force as Friday night/Saturday morning.
Winds in the hills of the North and East Bay will increase late tonight, but won’t be as strong as Fri Night/Sat morning. Dry offshore winds will be strong enough late tonight to continue #RedFlagWarning for North and East Bay Hills until 8 am Sun. #CAwx #NorthBayFires pic.twitter.com/i2Nv5BF6WE
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2017
