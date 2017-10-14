Interactive Fire Maps: Tubbs Fire containment improves

(KRON) KRON4 has new information on the Tubbs Fire burning across Sonoma and Napa counties.

From the City of Calistoga:

Advisory: Calistoga Fire Conditions Have Improved Overnight. Tubbs Fire containment to 44%. Mandatory evacuation order remains in effect.

The Tubbs Fire is currently at 35,270 acres. CALFIRE has increased containment to 44% since Friday morning. Overall, CALFIRE continues applying signicant resources to the fire including air support, engines, dozers and firefighters. Today’s priority is to improve containment lines between the Tubbs Fire and the City of Calistoga. Winds and wind bursts are forecasted throughout the day and are forecasted to dissipate in the afernoon. The City of Calistoga remains concerned of the shifting weather conditions but is enthusiastic the fire has not moved closer to Calistoga.

CALFIRE will determine when it is safe for Calistoga to begin repopulation and until that time, the mandatory evacuation order still remains for Calistoga. It is our desire and goal to get you home as quickly as possible. Rest assured your homes and businesses remain safe thanks to the Calistoga and St. Helena fire departments along with the Calistoga, St. Helena and Oakland Police Departments.

The next NIXLE posting will be at 4:00PM Saturday afternoon unless conditions change.

Stay Strong Calistoga!

