Interactive Fire Maps: Mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley

(KRON) There are new evacuations in the City of Sonoma.

From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:

The following Sonoma Valley locations are now under Mandatory Evacuation:

7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

8th St E north of Denmark St.

E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd

Please evacuate area immediately. Check Sheriff’s Office Facebook or Sonoma County EOC Hotline 707-565-3856 for more information or to obtain shelter locations.

The scale of the disaster also became clearer as authorities said the fires had chased an estimated 90,000 people from their homes and destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses. The death toll rose to 35, making this the deadliest and most destructive series of wildfires in California history.

The deaths were briefly tallied at 36, but authorities said one was double-counted.

Since igniting Sunday in spots across eight counties, the blazes have reduced entire neighborhoods to ash and rubble. The death toll has risen daily as search teams gain access to previously unreachable areas.

Individual fires including a 1991 blaze in the hills around Oakland killed more people than any one of the current blazes, but no collection of simultaneous fires in California ever led to so many deaths, authorities said.

People remained on edge, worried about the wind shifting fires in their direction, said Will Deeths, a Sonoma middle school principal helping to supervise volunteers at Sonoma Valley High School, now an evacuation shelter.

“In the afternoons we start looking up at the flag pole and we start looking to see, is the wind blowing? Is the flag moving?” he said. “It’s been really crazy.”

Video was released of body camera footage on the first night of the fire, showing an unnamed deputy braving wild flames and thick smoke to clear out a community already being devoured by the flames.

“Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” the Sonoma County deputy yells to drivers who are hesitating and moving slowly as they flee.

The deputy, wheezing and coughing, runs to several doors shouting “sheriff’s office!” for anyone who may be in earshot.

