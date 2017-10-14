Interactive Fire Maps: Mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa

By and Published: Updated:

(KRON) There are new evacuations in Sonoma County.

From Santa Rosa Police/Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:

This includes both sides of Hwy 12 and any/all side roads in between. Everybody needs to evacuate westbound on Hwy 12 to Santa Rosa immediately.

If you live in these neighborhoods, evacuate your homes immediately, head westbound toward Santa Rosa, southbound on Farmers Ln, westbound on Highway 12 to Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are current evacuation center.

Oakmont remains a mandatory evacuation area. Police ask that you evacuate your homes immediately, westbound toward Santa Rosa. It is recommended to head toward Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are current evacuation centers.


This includes all of Skyhawk, Oakmont, and much of Rincon Valley.

MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR MAPS

The scale of the disaster also became clearer as authorities said the fires had chased an estimated 90,000 people from their homes and destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses. The death toll rose to 35, making this the deadliest and most destructive series of wildfires in California history. The deaths were briefly tallied at 36, but authorities said one was double-counted.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s