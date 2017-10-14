Interactive Fire Maps: Mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa

(KRON) There are new evacuations in Sonoma County.

From Santa Rosa Police/Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:

Mandatory Evacuations Santa Rosa Hwy 12 from Adobe Canyon Rd to Calistoga Rd. Evacuate westbound Hwy 12 immediately. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 14, 2017

This includes both sides of Hwy 12 and any/all side roads in between. Everybody needs to evacuate westbound on Hwy 12 to Santa Rosa immediately.

Evacuating from Skyhawk, Mt Hawk, Oakmont & Rincon Valley go to Santa Rosa. Centers open at Finley Comm. Center & So. Co. Fairgrounds. — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 14, 2017

If you live in these neighborhoods, evacuate your homes immediately, head westbound toward Santa Rosa, southbound on Farmers Ln, westbound on Highway 12 to Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are current evacuation center.

MANDATORY EVACUATION: North & south of Highway 12 between Adobe Cyn Rd and Calistoga Rd. Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk, Oakmont & Rincon Valley. — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 14, 2017

Oakmont remains a mandatory evacuation area. Police ask that you evacuate your homes immediately, westbound toward Santa Rosa. It is recommended to head toward Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are current evacuation centers.

Mandatory Fire Evacuation: East of Calistoga Road to city limits and North of Melita Road to city limits. Skyhawk, Oakmont, Rincon Valley. — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 14, 2017



This includes all of Skyhawk, Oakmont, and much of Rincon Valley.

Buses staged at Safeway at Hwy 12 / Calistoga Rd for anybody who needs alternate transportation. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 14, 2017

The scale of the disaster also became clearer as authorities said the fires had chased an estimated 90,000 people from their homes and destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses. The death toll rose to 35, making this the deadliest and most destructive series of wildfires in California history. The deaths were briefly tallied at 36, but authorities said one was double-counted.

