New evacuation center open in Marin County

A view of a San Francisco gulf as smoke covers the sun as a wildfire from the Santa Rosa and Napa Valley moves through the area in California, United States on October 10, 2017.

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Marin County has set up a second evacuation center for victims displaced by wildfires in the North Bay.

According to California Highway Patrol, the second shelter is located at 201 Seminary Drive in Mill Valley.

Those who were forced to evacuate and are entering Marin County are urged to go to the Mill Valley location. Please don’t go the Marin Center shelter in San Rafael.

The Marin County Emergency Operations Center is asking that no donations are dropped off. At this time, volunteers aren’t needed at the shelter.

“The added people bringing donations and trying to volunteer ties up resources that are being utilized to process people into the shelter,” CHP said.

