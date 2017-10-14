North Bay Firestorm: New blaze breaks out in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Wind-driven wildfires raged overnight into Saturday morning in the North Bay.

At first it seemed as though the wind intensified existing fires, but officials have confirmed that an entirely new inferno erupted in Santa Rosa.

This new fire is a “spot fire,” or “separate fire,” is located north of Highway 12 near Oakmont Dr., according to Rincon Valley Fire District Chief Jack Piccinini.

It has burned 100 acres and is at zero percent containment.

The fire broke out late Friday afternoon.

Due to the “tough terrain and access issues,” Piccinini says they weren’t immediately able to get crews around it.

High winds pushed the fire, spreading it south toward the east side of Santa Rosa and the Oakmont community, which is a retirement community.

Piccinini says they are receiving help from other fire crews across the state.

This enabled them to place crews along Highway 12 and protect homes in the nearby hills.

No homes have been damaged.

Once the winds calmed down, crews were able to come in with bulldozers and set fire control lines directly around the perimeter of the fire.

Rincon Fire Department has started attacking the blaze by air.

While the fire is not contained, Piccinini says at least it has slowed down.

He says crews are working as hard as they can to take advantage of the tamed winds and gain some containment.

The fire is now moving toward a remote area with hardly any structures in it’s path.

No injuries have been reported.

Click here for the newest Santa Rosa neighborhoods under mandatory evacuation.

