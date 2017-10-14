North Bay Firestorm: Running video log

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Strong winds sparked a new outbreak of flames early Saturday morning across Sonoma County.
KRON4 has spoken to several fire officials and experts on all things related to the North Bay firestorm.
This video log is meant to provide updates and visuals straight from the source on topics such as containment, evacuations, air quality, and more.
We will continue to add videos as they come into the KRON4 newsroom.
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE