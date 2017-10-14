North Bay Firestorm: Smoke to hang over Bay Area skies

Smoke and haze from wildfires hovers over the skyline Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in San Francisco. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(KRON) Unhealthy smoky air the North Bay fires will hang over Bay Area skies.

The National Weather Service issued the alert early Saturday.

Smoke from the blazes hung thick over the grape-growing region and drifted south to the San Francisco Bay Area. Face masks were becoming a regular accessory, and sunsets turned blood-red from the haze.

“It’s acrid now,” said Wayne Petersen in Sonoma. “I’m wearing the mask because I’ve been here two or three days now. I live here. It’s starting to really affect my breathing and lungs.”

