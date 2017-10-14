North Bay Firestorm: Smoke to hang over Bay Area skies

(KRON) Unhealthy smoky air the North Bay fires will hang over Bay Area skies.

The National Weather Service issued the alert early Saturday.

Smoke from the blazes hung thick over the grape-growing region and drifted south to the San Francisco Bay Area. Face masks were becoming a regular accessory, and sunsets turned blood-red from the haze.

“It’s acrid now,” said Wayne Petersen in Sonoma. “I’m wearing the mask because I’ve been here two or three days now. I live here. It’s starting to really affect my breathing and lungs.”

