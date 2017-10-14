North Bay Firestorm: Smoke to hang over Bay Area skies

(KRON) Unhealthy smoky air the North Bay fires will hang over Bay Area skies.
The National Weather Service issued the alert early Saturday.
Unhealthy air quality to continue today per AirNow forecast. https://t.co/ZRF6sb5N1V#NorthBayFires #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PkXn8TygsR
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2017
Smoke from the blazes hung thick over the grape-growing region and drifted south to the San Francisco Bay Area. Face masks were becoming a regular accessory, and sunsets turned blood-red from the haze.
“It’s acrid now,” said Wayne Petersen in Sonoma. “I’m wearing the mask because I’ve been here two or three days now. I live here. It’s starting to really affect my breathing and lungs.”
MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR MAPS
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE