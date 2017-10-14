North Bay Firestorm: Whipping winds headed for Bay Area

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Wind has been a continuing concern for crews working to get a handle on the North Bay wildfires.

Winds in the fire region are between 20-30 mpg Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire’s Daniel Berlant.

While this is relatively tame compared to earlier this week, these winds are picking up in the Bay Area.

Here is the wind gust forecast from KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr:

Looks like the winds will hold most of this morning, but points east of Santa Rosa, leaving that town, relatively unscathed. Winds there don’t climb into double digits. Napa and east is where most of the action is, and to points north and east. Napa winds are projected to be in the 20mph range for the next few hours, until around 10 AM. The Wind Advisory remains until 5 PM, although I don’t see heavy winds beyond 12.

Conditions are dry and are projected to remain this dry through most of the weekend, Sunday too. Dew points in some areas, are in the 20’s and 30’s, and likely to drop a little through the day. This is the lowest we’ve seen briefly midweek. But, no real recovery on that front until, maybe Sunday night/Monday morning. A prolonged dry air period.

Air quality, which you smell, has gotten worse for the Bay. ‘Unhealthy’ covers everybody except the South Bay. Unhealthy remains for the North Bay down to the Central Bay for tomorrow.

Winds will be as strong as 61 mph in the East Bay, and will peak around 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Here are maps from the National Weather Service showing the projected wind gust forecast:

Our highest resolution 1-km local WRF model shows winds peaking around 9 to 10 am over the #NorthBayFires. Img1: sustained, Img2: gusts pic.twitter.com/5msB5fTwwu — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2017

A look at some of the peak wind gusts so far. Winds will continue to peak through mid morning and then taper off later today through 2nite pic.twitter.com/q5Lpbk6tmC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2017