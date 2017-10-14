Over 2 million gallons of retardant dropped over California wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–Over 2 million gallons of retardant were dropped over wildfires in the state of California since Monday, according to California Fire.

Crews use the retardant to help control the flames. The substance also prevents the fire from spreading.

