PG&E crews working to restore gas service in the North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore gas service to around 29,000 customers in the North Bay.

Majority of the customers impacted live in Sonoma and Napa counties.

According to PG&E, in an effort to protect the safety of customers, crews, and communities, they are taking strategic steps to stop the flow of gas in areas impacted by the fires.

They are monitoring fire activity and are responding to impacted areas safely and as quickly as possible.

Click here to find out when gas will be restored in your area.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

