Santa Rosa couple expecting baby left with nothing after wildfire



SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A Santa Rosa couple who just bought their first home 11 months ago is forced to start over.

Derek and Tashi Kennedy had been working hard to renovate and prepare the home for their first child, but within minutes they lost everything.

The Kennedys had been married for a year and were putting the finishing touches on a baby nursery.

On Monday around 2:30 a.m. a friend called and told them about a blaze that was racing towards them.

The couple said they grabbed a few items, not thinking that would be all they had.

When they returned, their car, wedding gifts, and baby crib were demolished in the fire.

The road to recovery won’t be easy but a relative created a GoFundMe account for the family where all proceeds will help them start over.

