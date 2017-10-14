Santa Rosa man loses job after house destroyed by wildfire



SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A Santa Rosa man who lost his home in Coffey Park to the Tubbs Fire is now out of a job.

The home Sam Fiddler shared with his wife and 1-year-old daughter was completely destroyed in Sunday night’s fire.

“I thought we were gonna be able to come back but after another hour or two went by it was pretty clear to me that we weren’t going to be able to come back home,” he said.

Fiddler’s home wasn’t the only thing lost in the fire, his company van was torched. He said it was normal protocol to take the vehicle home.

Fiddler told KRON4’s Spencer Blake he learned that he was fired on Friday. He had sent an email to his supervisors asking for more uniforms since his others had perished in the fire.

His boss, who lives on the East Coast, replied and informed him that he was no longer an employee.

“I was just basically trying to get my family out, ya know that was a priority to me,” Fiddler said.”…when something like that is going on, that’s really the last thing you think about.”

Fiddler and his family are staying with relatives, but finding a job and a new home was not something they had planned for.

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family start to rebuild.

