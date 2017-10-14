Santa Rosa post office provides mail pickup on Saturday and Sunday

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Santa Rosa residents displaced by wildfires can retrieve their mail at two post offices on Saturday and Sunday.

Customers with addresses in ZIP Code 95403 can come to the Roseland Post Office at 2585 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Customers with addresses in ZIP Codes 95404, 95405, and 95409 can come to the Main Office at 730 2nd Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Postal staff will be on hand to direct customers according to their ZIP Codes. Customers are reminded to provide proper photo ID in order to get their mail.

Information on submitting a Change of Address and/or PO Box rentals will be provided.

