VIDEO: West Coast hospitals brace for burn victims in wake of North Bay fires

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — As fire burned thousands of acres across the North Bay, California hospitals have been bracing for emergency.

Victims burned in the fire have been taken to a number of regional hospitals.

However, a spokesperson for U.C. Davis Medical Center says local hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed yet.

The burn unit at U.C. Davis is part of a network of 27 burn centers on the west coast called the Western Regional Burn Disaster Consortium.

It includes hospitals from Washington to Arizona to Colorado.

Each hospital in the network enters in the system the number of beds available in their burn units.

All are within a two-hour flight of the Napa area.

If a fire worsens in a certain area, this close proximity helps hospitals step in as soon as they’re needed.

