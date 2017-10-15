49ers are 1st NFL team to lose 5 games in row by 3 or fewer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Benching QB Brian Hoyer for rookie C.J. Beathard gave the San Francisco 49ers a lift – just enough to make their latest loss another close one, making them the first team in NFL history to fall by three points or fewer in five consecutive games.

With third-round pick Beathard throwing his first pass as a pro against the club for which his grandfather was a Super Bowl-winning general manager decades ago, the 49ers made things interesting Sunday before losing 26-24 against the Washington Redskins. San Francisco is now 0-6 under rookie head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers have lost their past five games by a total of 13 points, another unprecedented mark. Now Beathard gets a chance to see what he can do as the starter.