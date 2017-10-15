Advisory evacuation lifted for Healdsburg

By Published:
Firefighters from the city of Fountain Valley try to hold back flames from the Canyon Fire 2 along Santiago Canyon Road on October 9th, 2017 in Anaheim Hills, California. At least six homes were burning by strong Santa Ana Winds.

HEALDSBURG (KRON)–Cal Fire lifted an advisory evacuation for the City of Healdsburg Sunday evening.

Healdsburg is situated in Sonoma County, an area torched by the deadly Tubbs and Atlas fires.

The advisory evacuation was lifted around 5 p.m.

Areas no longer under the evacuation advisory:

Fitch Mountain: east of the golf course and Revel Road
River’s Bend
Bailache Avenue: From Rio Lindo to Healdsburg Avenue and all spur roads.
Parkland Farms
Areas east of Healdsburg Avenue and north of Paul Wittke Drive and Poppy Hill Drive

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s