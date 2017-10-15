Advisory evacuation lifted for Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG (KRON)–Cal Fire lifted an advisory evacuation for the City of Healdsburg Sunday evening.
Healdsburg is situated in Sonoma County, an area torched by the deadly Tubbs and Atlas fires.
The advisory evacuation was lifted around 5 p.m.
Areas no longer under the evacuation advisory:
Fitch Mountain: east of the golf course and Revel Road
River’s Bend
Bailache Avenue: From Rio Lindo to Healdsburg Avenue and all spur roads.
Parkland Farms
Areas east of Healdsburg Avenue and north of Paul Wittke Drive and Poppy Hill Drive
