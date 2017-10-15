All mandatory evacuation areas in Solano County reopen

Homes are seen through a house destroyed by a wildfire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Nearly a week after the blazes began, the fires have left dozens of people dead and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, making them the deadliest and most destructive group of wildfires in California history. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON)– All mandatory evacuation areas in Solano County will reopen on Saturday only to those with proof of residency, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Services.

Only residents will be allowed past road closures from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

All previous road closures will remain in place for the general public, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Twin Sisters Road will remain closed at Suisun Valley Road to all non-residents until power can be restored.

With the exception of Twin Sisters Road, all other Solano County Road closures will reopen to the general public on Sunday at 6 p.m.

