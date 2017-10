All Martinez schools will reopen Monday

MARTINEZ (KRON)-All Martinez Unified School District schools will reopen Monday morning.

The district made the decision to close all its schools on Thursday due to the extremely poor air quality brought on by wildfires in the North Bay.

All MUSD Schools will be open Monday, October 16, 2017. Please RT — CJ Cammack (@CJCammack) October 15, 2017

