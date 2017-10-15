Boil water advisory issued for two Santa Rosa neighborhoods

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A boil water advisory was issued for two Santa Rosa neighborhoods.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the notice is in effect for portions of Fountaingrove and Oakmont until further notice.

This precaution applies to Fountaingrove residents who live:
– east of Mendocino Avenue
– north of Chanate Road
– west of Fountaingrove Parkway, and
– south of Mark West Springs Road;

Oakmont residents who live on:
– White Oak Drive south of Madelyne Court, including Madelyne Place, and on Oak Mesa Drive south of Starry Knoll Court, including Shooting Star Place.

