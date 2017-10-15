Cal Fire: Crews make significant progress in North Bay

By Published:
Homes are seen through a house destroyed by a wildfire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Nearly a week after the blazes began, the fires have left dozens of people dead and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, making them the deadliest and most destructive group of wildfires in California history. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Overall containment on the North Bay firestorm is up 50-60 percent Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire’s Jaime Williams.

The next priority, Williams says, is getting people back into their homes.

While evacuees may not be allowed to return just yet, it is important to prepare for when that day comes.

Williams says when people can go back home, they need to be aware of certain dangers.

Roadways are likely to be littered with down trees and other brush. Drivers should also be aware that fire loosens rocks in the hillsides.

Once home, residents need to comb their property for house spots.

Williams recommends checking for hot embers in rain gutters, under decks, and in wood piles.

Electrical panels should also be examined.

Residents in the Green Valley area (the southern portion of the Atlas fire), may return to check on their homes.

The mandatory evacuation for this area has been reduced to an advisory evacuation.

With winds calming down Sunday, and rain expected later in the week, Cal Fire is hopeful that other evacuees may soon be able to return to their homes.

Here are the most recent containment updates from Cal Fire:

