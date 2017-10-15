Carr's return not enough to spark struggling Raiders offense

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) On Derek Carr’s first throw of the game, Michael Crabtree stopped his pattern short and Carr’s pass was intercepted . The Oakland Raiders then squandered a scoring chance when Carr led Marshawn Lynch too far, leading to a tipped interception.

An offense that was so potent and efficient last year has struggled during a four-game losing streak. Even Carr’s return from injury couldn’t provide the spark the Raiders needed in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“I’m really frustrated,” Carr said. “We work way too hard for that kind of stuff to happen. That’s an easy catch, that’s an easy play if I do the right thing, if our players do the right thing. That should be an easy play.”