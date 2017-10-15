City of Calistoga lifts evacuation orders

CALISTOGA (KRON)– The City of Calistoga lifted its mandatory evacuation Sunday afternoon.

According to city officials, Cal Fire lifted the evacuation around 2:00 p.m. and only applies to residents who live in the city.

Residents were urged to be cautious as they returned to their homes due to fires still burning on Mt. St. Helena.

There was a heavy police presence in the community, as officers worked to ensure all protocols were followed.

