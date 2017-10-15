Class resumes at San Francisco State University on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Classes will resume at San Francisco State University on Monday.
The university said it will continue to monitor weather conditions related to the fire in the North Bay.
Students can pick up face masks at the health center, Mashouf Wellness Center and the information desk of the Cesar Chavez Student Center.
