Cousins struggles as Redskins barely hold on to beat 49ers

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Washington’s Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, ran for a score, and also had an interception as part of an inconsistent performance against his past – and possibly – future mentor Kyle Shanahan’s winless San Francisco 49ers in a 26-24 victory Sunday.

The Redskins blew a 17-point lead before barely holding on.

Cousins was hardly at his most accurate in completing 25 of 37 passes for 330 yards against the team he has been linked to for next season because of his connection with Shanahan. The 49ers (0-6) remain unsettled at quarterback: Shanahan benched Brian Hoyer for rookie C.J. Beathard, who threw for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception and nearly led an impressive comeback.