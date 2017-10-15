Novato police: Brush fire near Hwy 101 contained

NOVATO (KRON)–Crews from the Novato Fire Department managed to contain a vegetation fire near Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.
According to CHP, the blaze broke out around 3:40 p.m. on the west side of Highway 101 between San Marin Drive and Delong Avenue.
At around 4:15 p.m. the Novato Police Department sent out an alert that the fire was contained.
Carmel Ct. has been evacuated. There are no additional evacuations at this time. However, residents in the area should be prepared if that changes.
