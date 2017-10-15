First responders recovering from North Bay firestorm

SANTA ROSA (KRON)-It was last Sunday when the North Bay firestorm erupted and tore through the Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties.

Now one week later businesses, including hospitals, are rebuilding. Sutter Regional Hospital in Santa Rosa was at the center of the Blaze.

On Monday the hospital was evacuated and 70 patients were moved to other locations around the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi spoke with hospital officials and employees who were the first line of defense for many victims.

