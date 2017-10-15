Full list of road closures around the North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– There are a number of road closures around the North Bay after wildfires tore through the area.
The California Highway Patrol Gold Gate Division just released an updated list of closures in Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties.
Sonoma County Road Closures:
Current Freeway Status: US-101 northbound and southbound is open with specific ramp closures.
US-101 Northbound @ Mendocino Ave. off-ramp (@ off-ramp)
US-101 Northbound @ River Rd. (@ end of off-ramp blocking E/B River Rd traffic)
US-101 Southbound @ River Rd.
US-101 Southbound @ Hopper Rd.
SR-12 @ Cavedale
SR-12 @ Madrone
SR-12 and Moon Mountain Rd.
Trinity Rd. @ SR-12
SR-128 @ Chalk Hill Rd.
SR-128 @ River Rd. / Moody Rd.
SR-128 @ Alexander Valley Rd.
Calistoga Rd. @ Harville Rd.
Bennett Valley Rd. @ Sonoma Mountain Rd.
Sonoma Mountain @ Pressley Rd.
Shiloh Rd. @ Faught Rd.
Wallace Rd. @ Deer Trail Rd.
Warm Springs @ Bennet Valley Rd.
Arnold Dr. @ Martin St.
Eight Street E. @ Napa Rd.
Roberts Rd @ Pressley Rd.
Petaluma Hill @ Crane Canyon Rd.
Seventh Street E. @ Denmark St.
Sharp Rd. at Kortum Canyon Rd. (no westbound traffic to Petrified Forest)
Petrified Forest Rd.
Wooden Valley Cross Rd. (open to residents only)
Napa County Closures:
SR-121 @Vichy Avenue
SR 121 @ Wooden Valley Rd. (soft closure – residents only)
SR-128 @ Berryessa Knoxville
SR-128 @ Silverado Trail
SR-128 @ SR 121
SR-128 @ Tubbs
SR-128 @ Chiles Pope Valley
SR-128 @ Lower Chiles Valley
SR-128 @ Markley Cove
SR-29 @ Tubbs
SR-29 @ Kortum Canyon
SR-29 @ Silverado Trail
SR-29 @ Dunaweal
Silverado Trail @ Dunaweal
Spring Mountain Rd. @ Dean York Ln.
Dry Creek @ Orchard
Wild Horse Valley @ Green Valley
Oakville Grade @ Mt. Veeder
Oakville Grade @ Dry Creek Rd.
Oakville Grade @ SR-29
Solano County Closures:
Wooden Valley Rd. @ Wooden Valley Cross
Rockville Rd. @ Green Valley Rd
Suisun Valley Rd. north of Julian Lane
Mankas Corner Rd. @ Lambert Lane
Gordon Valley Rd. @ Napa County Line
Green Valley @ Amaral Ct
Pleasants Valley Rd. @ Mix Canyon Road (soft closure – residents only)
Pleasants Valley Rd. @ Gates Canyon Road (soft closure – residents only)
Green Valley Rd. @ East Ridge Rd.
Gordon Valley south of Mankas Corner Rd. (soft closure – residents only)
Rockville Rd. @ Stonefield Ln.
Suisun Valley Rd. @ Cemetery
Mankas Corner Rd. @ Abernathy Rd.
