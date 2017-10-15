Full list of road closures around the North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– There are a number of road closures around the North Bay after wildfires tore through the area.

The California Highway Patrol Gold Gate Division just released an updated list of closures in Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties.

Sonoma County Road Closures:

Current Freeway Status: US-101 northbound and southbound is open with specific ramp closures.

US-101 Northbound @ Mendocino Ave. off-ramp (@ off-ramp)

US-101 Northbound @ River Rd. (@ end of off-ramp blocking E/B River Rd traffic)

US-101 Southbound @ River Rd.

US-101 Southbound @ Hopper Rd.

SR-12 @ Cavedale

SR-12 @ Madrone

SR-12 and Moon Mountain Rd.

Trinity Rd. @ SR-12

SR-128 @ Chalk Hill Rd.

SR-128 @ River Rd. / Moody Rd.

SR-128 @ Alexander Valley Rd.

Calistoga Rd. @ Harville Rd.

Bennett Valley Rd. @ Sonoma Mountain Rd.

Sonoma Mountain @ Pressley Rd.

Shiloh Rd. @ Faught Rd.

Wallace Rd. @ Deer Trail Rd.

Warm Springs @ Bennet Valley Rd.

Arnold Dr. @ Martin St.

Eight Street E. @ Napa Rd.

Roberts Rd @ Pressley Rd.

Petaluma Hill @ Crane Canyon Rd.

Seventh Street E. @ Denmark St.

Sharp Rd. at Kortum Canyon Rd. (no westbound traffic to Petrified Forest)

Petrified Forest Rd.

Wooden Valley Cross Rd. (open to residents only)

Napa County Closures:

SR-121 @Vichy Avenue

SR 121 @ Wooden Valley Rd. (soft closure – residents only)

SR-128 @ Berryessa Knoxville

SR-128 @ Silverado Trail

SR-128 @ SR 121

SR-128 @ Tubbs

SR-128 @ Chiles Pope Valley

SR-128 @ Lower Chiles Valley

SR-128 @ Markley Cove

SR-29 @ Tubbs

SR-29 @ Kortum Canyon

SR-29 @ Silverado Trail

SR-29 @ Dunaweal

Silverado Trail @ Dunaweal

Spring Mountain Rd. @ Dean York Ln.

Dry Creek @ Orchard

Wild Horse Valley @ Green Valley

Oakville Grade @ Mt. Veeder

Oakville Grade @ Dry Creek Rd.

Oakville Grade @ SR-29

Solano County Closures:

Wooden Valley Rd. @ Wooden Valley Cross

Rockville Rd. @ Green Valley Rd

Suisun Valley Rd. north of Julian Lane

Mankas Corner Rd. @ Lambert Lane

Gordon Valley Rd. @ Napa County Line

Green Valley @ Amaral Ct

Pleasants Valley Rd. @ Mix Canyon Road (soft closure – residents only)

Pleasants Valley Rd. @ Gates Canyon Road (soft closure – residents only)

Green Valley Rd. @ East Ridge Rd.

Gordon Valley south of Mankas Corner Rd. (soft closure – residents only)

Rockville Rd. @ Stonefield Ln.

Suisun Valley Rd. @ Cemetery

Mankas Corner Rd. @ Abernathy Rd.

