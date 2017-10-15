FULL LIST: See when schools in your area will reopen

A firefighter, center, and two onlookers watch a smoldering wildfire from a hilltop, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Oakville, Calif. With the winds dying down, fire officials in California say they are finally getting the upper hand against the wildfires that have devastated wine country and other parts of the state over the past week. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Several schools around the Bay Area are expected to reopen after poor air quality and deadly wildfires forced them to shut its doors.

Check below to see when schools in your area will reopen:

Monday, Oct. 16

  • Antioch Unified School District
  • Benicia Unified School District
  • Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District
  • Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District
  • Marin Unified School District
  • Martinez Unified School District
  • Novato Unified School District
  • Vacaville Unified School District
  • West Contra Costa Unified School District
  • Old Adobe Union Schools
  • San Francisco State University
  • Dominican University
  • College of Marin

 Tuesday, Oct. 17

  • Analy High School in Sebastopol
  • Vallejo Unified School District
  • Petaluma Unified School District
  • Oak Grove Union School District
  • Gravenstein Union School District

Wednesday, Oct. 18

  • Napa Valley Unified School District
  • Sonoma State University
  • Rincon Valley Union School District
  • Bennett Valley School District

This list will be updated regularly.

