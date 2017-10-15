FULL LIST: See when schools in your area will reopen

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Several schools around the Bay Area are expected to reopen after poor air quality and deadly wildfires forced them to shut its doors.

Check below to see when schools in your area will reopen:

Monday, Oct. 16

Antioch Unified School District

Benicia Unified School District

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District

Marin Unified School District

Martinez Unified School District

Novato Unified School District

Vacaville Unified School District

West Contra Costa Unified School District

Old Adobe Union Schools

San Francisco State University

Dominican University

College of Marin

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Analy High School in Sebastopol

Vallejo Unified School District

Petaluma Unified School District

Oak Grove Union School District

Gravenstein Union School District

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Napa Valley Unified School District

Sonoma State University

Rincon Valley Union School District

Bennett Valley School District

This list will be updated regularly.

