Interactive Map: Is your Sonoma Co. home under evacuation?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are gaining more containment on the North Bay wildfires, meaning some evacuees can return home.
Cal Fire reports that containment has gone up 50-60 percent Sunday morning.
The City of Santa Rosa has issued a map to determine if your home is under evacuation.
Here is a complete list of evacuations, mandatory and advisory, that are still in place in Santa Rosa and the rest of Sonoma County:
Updated 6:12 a.m.
Agua Caliente – Mandatory Evacuations
- Cavedale
Agua Caliente – Advisory Evacuations
- E Agua Caliente Road
- Kearney
- Hooker
- La Placita
- London
- Moon Mountain
- Oak Tree
- Richards
- Theodore
Bennett Valley – Mandatory Evacuations
- Bennett Ridge Road
- Sonoma Mountain Road
- Enterprise Road
Boyes Hot Springs – Advisory Evacuations
- Boyes Hot Springs- All
Cloverdale – Mandatory Evacuations
- Cloverdale KOA Campground
Eldridge – Mandatory Evacuations
- Sonoma Developmental Center
El Verano – Advisory Evacuation
- Arnold Drive from Madrone, south to Petaluma Avenue on the west side of Arnold Drive
Fetters Hot Springs – Advisory Evacuation
- Arnold Drive from Madrone, south to Petaluma Avenue on the west side of Arnold Drive
Geyserville – Mandatory Evacuations
- Colony Road
- Deerpath Drive
- Geysers Road to Chalk Hill Road
- Nutter Road
- Sellers Road
- River Road
- Fay Ranch Road
- Fox Ridge Road
- Geysers Road – up to Cal Pine
- Highway 128 – from the Russian River east to Geysers Road
- Lakewood Lane
- Ram Hill Road
- Ridge Oaks Road
- Rockmouth Road
- Vanoni Road – to Gill Creek, all directions
- Vineyard Road
- Woodridge Road
Geyserville – Advisory Evacuations
- Downtown Geyserville
- Palomino Road
- Asti Ridge Road
- Highland Ranch Road
Glen Ellen – Mandatory Evacuations
- Glen Ellen – All
- Arnold Drive – at State hospital in between Madrone Road and Warm Springs Road
- West of Jack London State Park
- Enterprise Road
- Wall Road – North of Trinity Road (Napa County)
Healdsburg – Mandatory Evacuations
- Highway 128 between Chalk Hill Road and Geysers Road
Healdsburg – Advisory Evacuations
- Rio Lindo Academy
- Fitch Mountain
- Healdsburg Ave., east of Paul Wittke Dr., north of Poppy
Hill, north of Panorama Dr., north of Gauntlett Res.
Kenwood – Mandatory Evacuations
- Kenwood – All
Knights Valley – Mandatory Evacuations
- Porter Creek Road
- Petrified Forest Road
- Ida Clayton Road – from Highway 128 to the county line
Larkfield – Mandatory Evacuations
- Larkfield – All
- Mark West Springs Area – All
Penngrove Area – Mandatory Evacuations
- Roberts Road
- Lichau Road
- Pressley Road
- Sonoma Mountain Road
Santa Rosa – Mandatory Evacuations
- Highway 12 between Adobe Canyon Rd in Kenwood and Calistoga Rd in Santa Rosa. This includes both sides of Highway 12 and any/all side roads in between. It is recommended to head toward Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are current evacuation centers.
- All residents between Calistoga Road and Adobe Canyon Road, and to the north and south of Highway 12. This includes:
- Skyhawk
- Mountain Hawk
- Adobe Canyon
- Most of Rincon Valley
- Annadel Heights area, bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road
- Oakmont
- Montecito Heights neighborhood
- Cross Creek Road
- Sky Farm Neighborhood
- Saint Andrews Drive
- All residences north of Fountaingrove Parkway
- Kaiser Permanente Hospital
- Sutter Hospital
- Sky Farm Drive
- Saint Andrews Drive
- Hopper Avenue – Area west of Coffey Lane between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west
Santa Rosa – Advisory Evacuations
- Mendocino Ave. at Lomitas Ave. spanning south and east from Franklin Ave. (at Chanate) east to the city limits including Los Alamos Rd., Melita Rd., and Montana Rd. Then, from Chanate Rd. south to 4th Street/Highway 12.
- Areas east of Fulton Road, from Francisco Avenue to Guerneville Road, to Highway 101;
- Areas east of Highway 101, from Steel Lane/Chanate Road, to Calistoga Road, with exceptions of streets leading up to Fountaingrove area where fire damage exists.
- Rincon Valley Area – Highway 12 North of Franklin Drive to fire perimeter.
Sonoma and Sonoma Valley – Mandatory Evacuations
- 7th Street East from East Napa Street to Denmark Street
- North side of Denmark Street from 7th Street East to Napa Road
- 8th Street East north of Denmark Street
- East MacArthur Street east of 7th Street East
- uail Run Way
- Hamblin Road
- Eastern Sonoma Valley – Castle Road north of Lovall Valley Road, and 7th Street North
- Gehricke Road
- Mission Highland
- Norrbom Road
- North of East Napa Street – from 4th Street East to end of E. Napa Street
Sonoma and Sonoma Valley – Advisory Evacuations
- East side of 7th Street East between East Napa Street and East McArthur Street
Windsor – Advisory Evacuations
- Chalk Hill at Pleasant
- North Side of Pleasant Avenue to Old Redwood Highway
- North along City Boundary to Arata Lane
- North Side Arata Lane to Highway 101
- Highway 101 to the Russian River
- East along the Russian River from Maacam Creek to Chalk Hill Road
Windsor – Mandatory Evacuations
- Shiloh Ranch Estates
