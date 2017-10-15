Interactive Map: Is your Sonoma Co. home under evacuation?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are gaining more containment on the North Bay wildfires, meaning some evacuees can return home.

Cal Fire reports that containment has gone up 50-60 percent Sunday morning.

The City of Santa Rosa has issued a map to determine if your home is under evacuation.

Here is a complete list of evacuations, mandatory and advisory, that are still in place in Santa Rosa and the rest of Sonoma County:

Updated 6:12 a.m.

Agua Caliente – Mandatory Evacuations

Cavedale

Agua Caliente – Advisory Evacuations

E Agua Caliente Road

Agua Caliente Road Kearney

Hooker

La Placita

London

Moon Mountain

Oak Tree

Richards

Theodore

Bennett Valley – Mandatory Evacuations

Bennett Ridge Road

Sonoma Mountain Road

Enterprise Road

Boyes Hot Springs – Advisory Evacuations

Boyes Hot Springs- All

Cloverdale – Mandatory Evacuations

Cloverdale KOA Campground

Eldridge – Mandatory Evacuations

Sonoma Developmental Center

El Verano – Advisory Evacuation

Arnold Drive from Madrone, south to Petaluma Avenue on the west side of Arnold Drive

Fetters Hot Springs – Advisory Evacuation

Arnold Drive from Madrone, south to Petaluma Avenue on the west side of Arnold Drive

Geyserville – Mandatory Evacuations

Colony Road

Deerpath Drive

Geysers Road to Chalk Hill Road

Nutter Road

Sellers Road

River Road

Fay Ranch Road

Fox Ridge Road

Geysers Road – up to Cal Pine

Highway 128 – from the Russian River east to Geysers Road

from the Russian River east to Geysers Road Lakewood Lane

Ram Hill Road

Ridge Oaks Road

Rockmouth Road

Vanoni Road – to Gill Creek, all directions

Vineyard Road

Woodridge Road

Geyserville – Advisory Evacuations

Downtown Geyserville

Palomino Road

Asti Ridge Road

Highland Ranch Road

Glen Ellen – Mandatory Evacuations

Glen Ellen – All

Arnold Drive – at State hospital in between Madrone Road and Warm Springs Road

West of Jack London State Park

Enterprise Road

Wall Road – North of Trinity Road (Napa County)

Healdsburg – Mandatory Evacuations

Highway 128 between Chalk Hill Road and Geysers Road

Healdsburg – Advisory Evacuations

Rio Lindo Academy

Fitch Mountain

Healdsburg Ave., east of Paul Wittke Dr., north of Poppy

Hill, north of Panorama Dr., north of Gauntlett Res.

Kenwood – Mandatory Evacuations

Kenwood – All

Knights Valley – Mandatory Evacuations

Porter Creek Road

Petrified Forest Road

Ida Clayton Road – from Highway 128 to the county line

Larkfield – Mandatory Evacuations

Larkfield – All

Mark West Springs Area – All

Penngrove Area – Mandatory Evacuations

Roberts Road

Lichau Road

Pressley Road

Sonoma Mountain Road

Santa Rosa – Mandatory Evacuations

Highway 12 between Adobe Canyon Rd in Kenwood and Calistoga Rd in Santa Rosa. This includes both sides of Highway 12 and any/all side roads in between. It is recommended to head toward Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are current evacuation centers.

All residents between Calistoga Road and Adobe Canyon Road, and to the north and south of Highway 12. This includes: Skyhawk Mountain Hawk Adobe Canyon Most of Rincon Valley

Annadel Heights area, bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road

Oakmont

Montecito Heights neighborhood

Cross Creek Road

Sky Farm Neighborhood

Saint Andrews Drive

All residences north of Fountaingrove Parkway

Kaiser Permanente Hospital

Sutter Hospital

Sky Farm Drive

Saint Andrews Drive

Hopper Avenue – Area west of Coffey Lane between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west

Santa Rosa – Advisory Evacuations

Mendocino Ave. at Lomitas Ave. spanning south and east from Franklin Ave. (at Chanate) east to the city limits including Los Alamos Rd., Melita Rd., and Montana Rd. Then, from Chanate Rd. south to 4th Street/Highway 12.

Areas east of Fulton Road, from Francisco Avenue to Guerneville Road, to Highway 101;

Areas east of Highway 101, from Steel Lane/Chanate Road, to Calistoga Road, with exceptions of streets leading up to Fountaingrove area where fire damage exists.

Rincon Valley Area – Highway 12 North of Franklin Drive to fire perimeter.

Sonoma and Sonoma Valley – Mandatory Evacuations

7th Street East from East Napa Street to Denmark Street

North side of Denmark Street from 7th Street East to Napa Road

8th Street East north of Denmark Street

East MacArthur Street east of 7th Street East

uail Run Way

Hamblin Road

Eastern Sonoma Valley – Castle Road north of Lovall Valley Road, and 7th Street North

Gehricke Road

Mission Highland

Norrbom Road

North of East Napa Street – from 4th Street East to end of E. Napa Street

Sonoma and Sonoma Valley – Advisory Evacuations

East side of 7th Street East between East Napa Street and East McArthur Street

Windsor – Advisory Evacuations

Chalk Hill at Pleasant

North Side of Pleasant Avenue to Old Redwood Highway

North along City Boundary to Arata Lane

North Side Arata Lane to Highway 101

Highway 101 to the Russian River

East along the Russian River from Maacam Creek to Chalk Hill Road

Windsor – Mandatory Evacuations

Shiloh Ranch Estates

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

