Interactive Map: Is your Sonoma Co. home under evacuation?

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are gaining more containment on the North Bay wildfires, meaning some evacuees can return home.

Cal Fire reports that containment has gone up 50-60 percent Sunday morning.

The City of Santa Rosa has issued a map to determine if your home is under evacuation.

>>>CLICK HERE FOR MAP

Here is a complete list of evacuations, mandatory and advisory, that are still in place in Santa Rosa and the rest of Sonoma County:

Updated 6:12 a.m.

Agua Caliente – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Cavedale

Agua Caliente – Advisory Evacuations

  • E Agua Caliente Road
  • Kearney
  • Hooker
  • La Placita
  • London
  • Moon Mountain
  • Oak Tree
  • Richards
  • Theodore

Bennett Valley – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Bennett Ridge Road
  • Sonoma Mountain Road
  • Enterprise Road

Boyes Hot Springs – Advisory Evacuations

  • Boyes Hot Springs- All

Cloverdale – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Cloverdale KOA Campground

Eldridge – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Sonoma Developmental Center

El Verano – Advisory Evacuation

  • Arnold Drive from Madrone, south to Petaluma Avenue on the west side of Arnold Drive

Fetters Hot Springs – Advisory Evacuation

  • Arnold Drive from Madrone, south to Petaluma Avenue on the west side of Arnold Drive

Geyserville – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Colony Road
  • Deerpath Drive
  • Geysers Road to Chalk Hill Road
  • Nutter Road
  • Sellers Road
  • River Road
  • Fay Ranch Road
  • Fox Ridge Road
  • Geysers Road – up to Cal Pine
  • Highway 128 – from the Russian River east to Geysers Road
  • Lakewood Lane
  • Ram Hill Road
  • Ridge Oaks Road
  • Rockmouth Road
  • Vanoni Road – to Gill Creek, all directions
  • Vineyard Road
  • Woodridge Road

Geyserville – Advisory Evacuations

  • Downtown Geyserville
  • Palomino Road
  • Asti Ridge Road
  • Highland Ranch Road

Glen Ellen – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Glen Ellen – All
  • Arnold Drive – at State hospital in between Madrone Road and Warm Springs Road
  • West of Jack London State Park
  • Enterprise Road
  • Wall Road – North of Trinity Road (Napa County)

Healdsburg – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Highway 128 between Chalk Hill Road and Geysers Road

Healdsburg – Advisory Evacuations

  • Rio Lindo Academy
  • Fitch Mountain
  • Healdsburg Ave., east of Paul Wittke Dr., north of Poppy
    Hill, north of Panorama Dr., north of Gauntlett Res.

Kenwood – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Kenwood – All

Knights Valley – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Porter Creek Road
  • Petrified Forest Road
  • Ida Clayton Road – from Highway 128 to the county line

Larkfield – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Larkfield – All
  • Mark West Springs Area – All

Penngrove Area – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Roberts Road
  • Lichau Road
  • Pressley Road
  • Sonoma Mountain Road

Santa Rosa – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Highway 12 between Adobe Canyon Rd in Kenwood and Calistoga Rd in Santa Rosa. This includes both sides of Highway 12 and any/all side roads in between. It is recommended to head toward Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are current evacuation centers.
  • All residents between Calistoga Road and Adobe Canyon Road, and to the north and south of Highway 12. This includes:
    • Skyhawk
    • Mountain Hawk
    • Adobe Canyon
    • Most of Rincon Valley
  • Annadel Heights area, bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road
  • Oakmont
  • Montecito Heights neighborhood
  • Cross Creek Road
  • Sky Farm Neighborhood
  • Saint Andrews Drive
  • All residences north of Fountaingrove Parkway
  • Kaiser Permanente Hospital
  • Sutter Hospital
  • Sky Farm Drive
  • Saint Andrews Drive
  • Hopper Avenue – Area west of Coffey Lane between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west

Santa Rosa – Advisory Evacuations

  • Mendocino Ave. at Lomitas Ave. spanning south and east from Franklin Ave. (at Chanate) east to the city limits including Los Alamos Rd., Melita Rd., and Montana Rd. Then, from Chanate Rd. south to 4th Street/Highway 12.
  • Areas east of Fulton Road, from Francisco Avenue to Guerneville Road, to Highway 101;
  • Areas east of Highway 101, from Steel Lane/Chanate Road, to Calistoga Road, with exceptions of streets leading up to Fountaingrove area where fire damage exists.
  • Rincon Valley Area – Highway 12 North of Franklin Drive to fire perimeter.

Sonoma and Sonoma Valley – Mandatory Evacuations

  • 7th Street East from East Napa Street to Denmark Street
  • North side of Denmark Street from 7th Street East to Napa Road
  • 8th Street East north of Denmark Street
  • East MacArthur Street east of 7th Street East
  • uail Run Way
  • Hamblin Road
  • Eastern Sonoma Valley – Castle Road north of Lovall Valley Road, and 7th Street North
  • Gehricke Road
  • Mission Highland
  • Norrbom Road
  • North of East Napa Street – from 4th Street East to end of E. Napa Street

Sonoma and Sonoma Valley – Advisory Evacuations

  • East side of 7th Street East between East Napa Street and East McArthur Street

Windsor – Advisory Evacuations

  • Chalk Hill at Pleasant
  • North Side of Pleasant Avenue to Old Redwood Highway
  • North along City Boundary to Arata Lane
  • North Side Arata Lane to Highway 101
  • Highway 101 to the Russian River
  • East along the Russian River from Maacam Creek to Chalk Hill Road

Windsor – Mandatory Evacuations

  • Shiloh Ranch Estates

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s