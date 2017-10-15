Just Donate, Baby: Raiders give $1 million to North Bay fire relief

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders are donating one million dollars to North Bay fire relief efforts, the organization announced Sunday.

The donation will be facilitated by the American Red Cross.

Fans who would like to contribute the Raiders relief fund can do so here: www.redcross.org/raiders-pub.

Owner Mark Davis released the following statement about the North Bay firestorm:

“Everyone in the Bay Area has been affected by the devastating fires in the North Bay. Many lives and thousands of homes have been lost during this tragedy. The Raider Nation salutes the first responders who heroically have been battling the flames and providing relief throughout the region. Santa Rosa and Napa have served as the Raiders’ summer home for over 40 years. During that time we have built long lasting relationships with the people and businesses of those communities. In this time of need.. we will be there for you.. as you have been there for us..”

Our thoughts continue to stay with those affected by the California wildfires: https://t.co/xl2gzr1Bd6 pic.twitter.com/H3CxfrkXOf — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 15, 2017

After much deliberation about air quality, the Raiders opted to keep Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Coliseum.

Before kick-off, the team paid tribute to those affected by the wine country wildfires.

The Silver and Black held a moment of silence, and kept the torch that honors late owner Al Davis unlit, as part of their pregame ceremony.

Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch, who lost his home in the fires this past week, announced the tribute.

The blazes have been blamed for at least 40 deaths and destroyed some 5,700 structures.

The Raiders also donated money to victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

