Man donates 500 bales of hay to horses rescued from North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA (KRON)-The North Bay fires are bringing out the best in people.

Scott Bell lived in Santa Rosa for 17 years and taught at Santa Rosa Junior College for many years before retiring to a hay ranch in Nevada.

When he learned of all the animals in need of shelter and food he jumped into action.

Bell loaded up his 53-ft trailer with hay that was donated and began the 11-hour trek to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

He was able to donate almost 500 bales of hay with the help of Bell Farming, Diamond Valley Hay, and Lynford Miller. Just one bale could feed up to five horses a day.

The total cost of the donated hay was about $7,000 plus an additional $2,000 in freight costs for the drive.

