Napa students, local chefs prepare meals for fire victims and first responders

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)– Students at a Napa highschool school paired up with local chefs on Sunday to feed victims displaced by North Bay fires along with first responders.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal stopped by Justin-Siena High School to see what the students and volunteers were cooking up.

The menu included everything from tri-tips, pizza, to a variety of side dishes.

The President of Justin-Siena High School, Robert Jordan, said he’s grateful for the support the Napa community has received.

Some of the food will be delivered to base camps around Napa Valley.

 

