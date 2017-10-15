North Bay Firestorm: Fire by fire breakdown of progress

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are making significant progress on the North Bay firestorm.

Sunday morning Cal Fire official Jaime Williams reported that overall containment is up 50-60 percent.

Here is fire by fire a breakdown of that containment, per Cal Fire:

Oakmont Fire – East side of Highway 12 near Oakmont Community in Sonoma Co.

  • 550 acres
  • 15% contained

Nuns Fire – North & east of Glen Ellen in Sonoma Co.

  • 47,106 acres
  • 25% contained

Tubbs Fire – Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa (Napa & Sonoma counties)

  • 35,470 acres
  • 60% contained

Pocket Fire – North of Geyserville in Sonoma County

  • 11,246 acres
  • 25% contained

Atlas Fire – North & west of Napa (Napa & Solano Counties)

  • 51,057 acres
  • 56% contained

Sulfure Fire – Clearlake Oaks in Lake Co.

  • 2,207 acres
  • 75% contained

Redwood Valley Fire – North of Ukiah in Mendocino Co.

  • 35,000 acres
  • 35% contained

