North Bay Firestorm: Fire by fire breakdown of progress

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are making significant progress on the North Bay firestorm.
Sunday morning Cal Fire official Jaime Williams reported that overall containment is up 50-60 percent.
Here is fire by fire a breakdown of that containment, per Cal Fire:
Oakmont Fire – East side of Highway 12 near Oakmont Community in Sonoma Co.
- 550 acres
- 15% contained
Nuns Fire – North & east of Glen Ellen in Sonoma Co.
- 47,106 acres
- 25% contained
Tubbs Fire – Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa (Napa & Sonoma counties)
- 35,470 acres
- 60% contained
Pocket Fire – North of Geyserville in Sonoma County
- 11,246 acres
- 25% contained
Atlas Fire – North & west of Napa (Napa & Solano Counties)
- 51,057 acres
- 56% contained
Sulfure Fire – Clearlake Oaks in Lake Co.
- 2,207 acres
- 75% contained
Redwood Valley Fire – North of Ukiah in Mendocino Co.
- 35,000 acres
- 35% contained
