North Bay Firestorm: Napa Co. lifts some evacuations

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Some evacuations in Napa County are being lifted as crews gain more control of wildfires.
The Mandatory evacuation order affecting residents on Gordon Valley Rd. and Wooden Valley Cross Rd. is lifted for residents, County officials announced Sunday morning.
All access to this area will be via routes through Solano County, officials said.
*Wooden Valley Road remains under mandatory evacuation
The following road closures will remain:
- Monticello Road at Vichy Avenue, Napa
- SR 128 at Silverado Trail, Rutherford
- Monticello Road and Wooden Valley Road, Napa
- SR 128 and Berryessa Knoxville Road, Napa (“Turtle Rock”)
- SR 128 and Markley Cove, Napa
- SR 128 AND Chiles Pope Valley Road
- SR 128 and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Road
New Road Closures:
- Wooden Valley Cross and Wooden Valley Road
- Wooden Valley Road to Solano County Line
Napa county has been dramatically affected by both the Tubbs and Atlas fires.
Here is the status on those fires:
Atlas Fire – North & west of Napa (Napa & Solano Counties)
- 51,057 acres
- 56% contained
Tubbs Fire – Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa (Napa & Sonoma counties)
- 35,470 acres
- 60% contained
