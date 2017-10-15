North Bay Firestorm: Napa Co. lifts some evacuations

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Some evacuations in Napa County are being lifted as crews gain more control of wildfires.

The Mandatory evacuation order affecting residents on Gordon Valley Rd. and Wooden Valley Cross Rd. is lifted for residents, County officials announced Sunday morning.

All access to this area will be via routes through Solano County, officials said.

*Wooden Valley Road remains under mandatory evacuation

The following road closures will remain:

Monticello Road at Vichy Avenue, Napa

SR 128 at Silverado Trail, Rutherford

Monticello Road and Wooden Valley Road, Napa

SR 128 and Berryessa Knoxville Road, Napa (“Turtle Rock”)

SR 128 and Markley Cove, Napa

SR 128 AND Chiles Pope Valley Road

SR 128 and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Road

New Road Closures:

Wooden Valley Cross and Wooden Valley Road

Wooden Valley Road to Solano County Line

Napa county has been dramatically affected by both the Tubbs and Atlas fires.

Here is the status on those fires:

Atlas Fire – North & west of Napa (Napa & Solano Counties)

51,057 acres

56% contained

Tubbs Fire – Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa (Napa & Sonoma counties)

35,470 acres

60% contained

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

