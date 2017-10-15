Officials: Napa County now in recovery mode



NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–A Napa County supervisor said the area hit hard by wildfires is switching to recovery mode.

Supervisor Belia Ramos said Sunday the county expects no more evacuations.

Other authorities at Napa County’s daily briefing said roads will remain closed until workers can clear them of downed trees and power poles.

A state fire spokesman says it appears firefighters are making good progress on deadly wildfires that started a week ago, devastating wine country and other parts of rural Northern California.

Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Sunday that some of the area’s most stubborn fires are more than 50 percent contained.

Berlant said weather conditions are much better than they were 24 hours ago, and winds expected to kick up overnight did not materialize.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES