Rain showers expected to roll through the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Big changes for the Bay Area as rain is expected to move in Thursday and Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, a system from the Gulf of Alaska kicks in late Wednesday night and will move across the Bay Area into Friday.

The much-needed rain will roll through those areas in the North Bay severely impacted by recent wildfires.

