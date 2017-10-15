Santa Rosa fire victim remembered as lovely, artistic



SANTA ROSA (KRON)– The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths of three more people in the Tubbs Fire and one of them was a 79-year-old woman.

Sharon Robinson lived alone in her Santa Rosa Home. Former neighbors told KRON4’s Spencer Blake she had a calming impact on people.

Jeri Sprague knew her for decades and remembers her artistic talent.

“She did some neat things,” she said.”She even gave some art lessons to my daughter.”

Robinson was killed when flames ripped through her home on Donner Drive, in the hills of Santa Rosa.

Sprague’s daughter Jacquie is now studying social science but says those art lessons will stick with her forever.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES