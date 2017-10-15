VIDEO: Firefighters battling Santa Rosa wildfires work 24-hour shifts

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Firefighters are working 24-hour shifts as wildfires continue burning across Santa Rosa.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal was near Highway 12 near Lawndale Rd. Sunday morning, when flames were at their worst.

Firefighters have made progress, but the battle is far from over.

About 10 miles away from the fire, crews rest before heading back for another day of nonstop firefighting.

Thanks to their efforts, some people in Santa Rosa are able to return home.

This link will take you a list of areas in Sonoma County that are still under evacuation.

This link will take you a list of containment on all fires in the North Bay.

Camila took this video of the fire around 6:00 a.m. this morning.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

