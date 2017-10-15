VIDEO: With raging Nuns Fire as a backdrop, spectators take pictures with iconic sign

NAPA VALLEY (KRON) — The Nuns Fire continues to challenge firefighters in the Napa Valley area.

As flames headed east Saturday night, crews worked tirelessly to achieve what is now 25% containment.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was at the scene of the fire, just behind the famous “Welcome Napa Valley” sign.

She says spectators lined up by the iconic sign, watching in awe as flames continued to grow.

Tourists normally make a stop at this welcome sign off Highway 29 by Yontsville for a snapshot beside Napa Valley grapes.

Saturday, however, they were looking beyond the vines, into the mountain tops where the Nuns Fire continues to rage.

As Napa Valley locals, The Appleby’s have passed by the sign for decades.

They never made the stop until now.

“There’s a lot of structures and people up there too,” Pat Appleby said. “So that’s pretty sad. I don’t know what to think for them, it’s a hard time.”

Ruth Appleby tells KRON4 she is amazed by the positivity coming from those who have lost everything.

“My heart goes out to all the people who have actually lost their homes, but amazingly enough those people who have lost their homes, they have very high hopes and they’re very positive and I don’t know how they can do that because it affects me when I hear that someone has lost their home,” she said.

The nuns fire has consumed over 47,000 acres and is 25 percent contained.

Fire crews are working in the steep terrain, on the ground and in the air, using six helicopters and four air tankers that are using local irrigation water from nearby farms to continuously fill up their water supply.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reports two more fatalities.

They are working to confirm their identities, and have notified their families.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES