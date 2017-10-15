VIDEO: Woman loses home in Santa Rosa wildfires after surviving Vegas massacre

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A woman from Santa Rosa survived the massacre in Las Vegas, only to have her home burn down a week later.

Michella Flores says her house was not under an evacuation order, and was in the process of moving.

She has seen one close call after another this month.

“It doesn’t register,” Flores said. “You just know there’s… You try to find things in the ash, and we’re worried about everybody else. I mean we’re living out of an evacuation center for a little bit. There’s a ton of people there, so it’s tough to think about processing it, because there’s a lot going on still,” she said.

Flores says she didn’t have time to grab anything before the fire forced her and her parents out of their home.

