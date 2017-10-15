Weather Officials: Rain to relieve North Bay firestorm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Much needed rain is expected to fall later this week in the North Bay, according to the National Weather service.
The rain is “very likely” to hit by Thursday, the NWS said.
Weather officials say moist air should soon travel through the region, bringing rain to almost all areas affected by wildfires.
On Thursday, Santa Rosa has a 70% percent chance of rain and Napa has a 74% chance.
In Santa Rosa, there is a 90% chance for at least a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
Here are some maps provided by the National Weather Service.
