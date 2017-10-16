Burned areas in Sonoma County may be inaccessible to residents for weeks

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff says it could be weeks before fire victims can return to areas destroyed by the North Bay fires.

Earlier Monday, Sheriff officials lifted some of the mandatory evacuations in Sonoma County but there are still areas, like Santa Rosa, that are still under evacuation orders.

However, they are working tirelessly to get people back into their homes that are still standing.

Officials said that they are unsure how many people are still evacuated.

The death toll stands at 40 in the North Bay Fires.

In Sonoma County, 22 people have died and 88 people are missing.

The Kaiser hospital in Santa Rosa has partially reopened.

With the winds dying down, firefighters are making progress on containing the wildfires.

